Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.38) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.86% from the company’s previous close.

WPP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered WPP to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,475 ($19.22) to GBX 1,250 ($16.29) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,185 ($15.44) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.20) price objective on WPP in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.89) price objective on WPP in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,263.80 ($16.47).

Get WPP alerts:

LON:WPP opened at GBX 978 ($12.74) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.96 billion and a PE ratio of 18.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,057.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,076.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 868.80 ($11.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.05).

In related news, insider John Rogers sold 105,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,045 ($13.62), for a total value of £1,107,167.05 ($1,442,750.91). Also, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,000 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,033 ($13.46) per share, with a total value of £10,330 ($13,461.04).

About WPP (Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.