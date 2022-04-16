NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Shares Gap Up to $127.49

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $127.49, but opened at $133.49. NIKE shares last traded at $133.80, with a volume of 489,497 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,860,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,933 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

