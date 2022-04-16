Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Up to $23.18

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.18, but opened at $24.19. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 44,184 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIR. Robert W. Baird raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -0.97.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.32. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 57.20% and a net margin of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46771.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $68,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,091. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 151,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,827,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,248,000 after purchasing an additional 148,420 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

