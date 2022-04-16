Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $5.79

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.79, but opened at $6.19. Tellurian shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 908,826 shares trading hands.

TELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.24.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.28 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 38.05% and a negative net margin of 160.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tellurian by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,750,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,952 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tellurian by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 162,547 shares during the period. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

