Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Gap Up to $14.84

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.84, but opened at $15.52. Mercer International shares last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 35,177 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mercer International from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.63.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $518.96 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 9.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 27,544 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Mercer International in the third quarter valued at about $440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mercer International by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 52,741 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Mercer International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

