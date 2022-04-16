The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Gap Up to $6.33

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.33, but opened at $6.74. The GEO Group shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 124,123 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,105,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,248,000 after buying an additional 184,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,692,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,370,000 after purchasing an additional 143,652 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,490,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 274,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 309,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,091,000 after purchasing an additional 555,748 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

