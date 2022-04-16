Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Gap Up to $1.59

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.59, but opened at $1.68. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 481,717 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.99.

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $471,000. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 627,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 214,960 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 745,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,165,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 19.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 275,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 45,361 shares during the period. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

