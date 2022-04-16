Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Shares Gap Up to $4.03

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.03, but opened at $4.28. Safe Bulkers shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 53,867 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $518.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.15 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 52.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,323,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after buying an additional 111,445 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 111.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,524,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after buying an additional 1,328,446 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,362,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 169,818 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 23.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,017,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 378,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 20.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,621,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 271,664 shares during the period. 30.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.