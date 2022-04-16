Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.98

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 31779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on BRDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bird Global in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bird Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Craft Ventures GP I LLC bought a new position in Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth $166,271,000. Valor Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,437,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,919,000. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,443,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,356,000. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

