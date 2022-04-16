Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.98

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 31779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.
Several analysts have weighed in on BRDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bird Global in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bird Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92.
About Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)
Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.
