Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Shares Gap Up to $28.43

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.43, but opened at $29.85. Allegheny Technologies shares last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 101,871 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATI. Barclays increased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen raised Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.91 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20.

Allegheny Technologies ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 242,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 88,834 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 51,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,348,000.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

