Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Shares Gap Up to $4.16

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $4.43. Science 37 shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 7,274 shares traded.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Science 37 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth about $247,009,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,966,000. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,446,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,705,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,701,000. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

About Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in the development of a technology platform to enable agile clinical trials and specialized networks to orchestrate trial execution. The company develops agile clinical trial operating system that enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, as well as sponsors?to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

