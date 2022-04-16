HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $28.83, but opened at $33.00. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $32.06, with a volume of 44,728 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 23,875 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 483.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

