Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Gap Up to $107.64

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $107.64, but opened at $113.30. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $110.99, with a volume of 13,490 shares trading hands.
IPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.28 and its 200-day moving average is $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.12.
Intrepid Potash announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
In other Intrepid Potash news, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $658,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,956 shares of company stock worth $9,881,704 over the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 139.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 27.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intrepid Potash Company Profile (NYSE:IPI)
Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.
