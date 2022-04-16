Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Gap Up to $107.64

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $107.64, but opened at $113.30. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $110.99, with a volume of 13,490 shares trading hands.

IPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.28 and its 200-day moving average is $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.12.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 92.42%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intrepid Potash news, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $658,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,956 shares of company stock worth $9,881,704 over the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 139.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 27.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

