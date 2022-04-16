ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $37.96

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.96, but opened at $39.85. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $39.55, with a volume of 3,007,238 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.52.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SCEP Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,785,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $29,700,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,168,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth about $9,908,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,606.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 362,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,480 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.