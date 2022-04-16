ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $37.96

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.96, but opened at $39.85. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $39.55, with a volume of 3,007,238 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SCEP Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,785,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $29,700,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,168,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth about $9,908,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,606.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 362,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,480 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

