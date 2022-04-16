StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.69

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.69 and last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 2152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.57.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 2,951.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,695 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 11,418.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,339 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $19,807,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in StepStone Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,206,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,281,000 after acquiring an additional 460,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in StepStone Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,926,000 after acquiring an additional 262,742 shares during the last quarter.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

