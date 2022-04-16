iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $98.92

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $98.92 and last traded at $98.93, with a volume of 95042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.70.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,677,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

