iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $98.92

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $98.92 and last traded at $98.93, with a volume of 95042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.70.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.57.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBB)
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
