Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $83.13

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $83.13 and last traded at $83.17, with a volume of 225853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.88.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,337,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,258,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,815,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,959,000 after buying an additional 1,087,533 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,847,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,708,000 after buying an additional 1,044,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,878,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,122,000 after buying an additional 911,336 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

