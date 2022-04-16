Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $83.13

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $83.13 and last traded at $83.17, with a volume of 225853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.88.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.69.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCIT)
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
