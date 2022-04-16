SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.64

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.64 and last traded at $34.68, with a volume of 146782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 95,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

