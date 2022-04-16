SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $45.07

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.07 and last traded at $45.32, with a volume of 1288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.17.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SPX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter worth $2,469,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPX by 10.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPX by 76.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SPX by 471.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 69,434 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Company Profile (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

