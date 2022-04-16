Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $45.97

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.97 and last traded at $46.49, with a volume of 4416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.12.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.23%.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $173,418.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William C. Losch III acquired 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.32 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,025 shares of company stock valued at $580,835 in the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 474.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.