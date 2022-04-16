Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $86.98

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $86.98 and last traded at $87.14, with a volume of 50924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.64.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCLT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,374,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,011,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,901,000 after buying an additional 190,246 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,619,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,262,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 961,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,817,000 after buying an additional 68,164 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

