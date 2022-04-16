Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.11

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.11 and last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 12855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

