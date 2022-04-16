FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.56

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.56 and last traded at $31.55, with a volume of 10906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $114.59 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 98.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 111.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 255.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FLEX LNG in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

