TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Short Interest Update

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,300 shares, a growth of 169.4% from the March 15th total of 113,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 510.5 days.

OTCMKTS:TISNF opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.41. TIS has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $31.33.

About TIS (Get Rating)

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

