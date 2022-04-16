Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Hits New 1-Year High at $95.11

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.11 and last traded at $95.00, with a volume of 32849 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($42.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $96,542,000. Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 454,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,559,000 after buying an additional 150,264 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

