Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $74.70

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.70 and last traded at $75.16, with a volume of 2776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.70.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.27.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $396.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,004,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,530,000 after purchasing an additional 481,861 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,512,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $137,752,000 after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 811,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,190,000 after purchasing an additional 93,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

