Short Interest in Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Expands By 171.3%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 171.3% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:RCGCF opened at $0.32 on Friday. Roscan Gold has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27.

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

