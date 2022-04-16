Trex (NYSE:TREX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $61.23

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.23 and last traded at $61.63, with a volume of 39572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.48.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TREX. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.35.

Get Trex alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.