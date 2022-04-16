John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Short Interest Up 173.0% in March

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 173.0% from the March 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HTD opened at $25.62 on Friday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

