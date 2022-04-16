Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.30

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 57025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TALO. Stephens began coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

In other news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 62,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,205,328.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,207,181 shares in the company, valued at $310,853,731.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Talos Energy by 274.1% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 494,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after buying an additional 362,653 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Talos Energy by 139.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 133,760 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 54.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Talos Energy by 19.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 354,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 58,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

