Short Interest in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Grows By 168.8%

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 168.8% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FVT stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVT. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth approximately $731,000. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 85.5% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 161,295 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 4.5% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 85,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

