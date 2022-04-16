Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 168.9% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of PFO opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.