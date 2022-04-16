Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 168.9% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of PFO opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $13.73.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (PFO)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.