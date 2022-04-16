Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.15

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 2905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

ORLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 32,273 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 48,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 28,923 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 36,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

