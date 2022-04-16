Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.15

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 2905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.
ORLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orla Mining (ORLA)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.