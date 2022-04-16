Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 173.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KVSA opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 22.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

