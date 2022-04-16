iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.69

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.69 and last traded at $37.69, with a volume of 39341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.54.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,948,000 after purchasing an additional 55,723 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 114,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verger Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 347,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 63,250 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

