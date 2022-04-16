iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $209.75

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $209.75 and last traded at $209.75, with a volume of 1582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.92.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.22 and a 200 day moving average of $194.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

