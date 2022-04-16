Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.59.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $62.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $120.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.55 and a 200-day moving average of $72.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $203.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth $28,071,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 38,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

