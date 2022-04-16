Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Lowered to $36.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CAKE. Wedbush upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.36.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 48.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,666,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,253,000 after purchasing an additional 379,860 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

