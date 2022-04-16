Short Interest in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Expands By 173.7%

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,020,000 shares, a growth of 173.7% from the March 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 553,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CM stock opened at $114.64 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $97.57 and a 1 year high of $132.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s stock is set to split on Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.37. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 44.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CM. Barclays downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.