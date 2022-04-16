Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Up 175.0% in March

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 407.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF alerts:

JOET opened at $29.07 on Friday. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average of $30.63.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.