Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alpha Capital Acquisition by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 425,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Alpha Capital Acquisition by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPC opened at $9.94 on Friday. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

