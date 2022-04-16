Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Short Interest Update

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, an increase of 177.4% from the March 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Leju in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE LEJU opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. Leju has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Leju Holdings Limited ( NYSE:LEJU Get Rating ) by 75.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Leju were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 391 cities and various mobile applications.

