Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Short Interest Update

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, an increase of 177.4% from the March 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Leju in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
NYSE LEJU opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. Leju has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.40.
About Leju (Get Rating)
Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 391 cities and various mobile applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leju (LEJU)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.