iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Up 179.5% in March

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,800 shares, an increase of 179.5% from the March 15th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 725,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $99.33 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $91.65 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.32.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.