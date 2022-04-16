BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Up 180.1% in March

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a growth of 180.1% from the March 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 972,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 238,401 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,884,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 21,371 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

