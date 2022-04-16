BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Up 180.1% in March

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a growth of 180.1% from the March 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
