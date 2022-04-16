BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 180.7% from the March 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:BBN opened at $19.57 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,334,000 after buying an additional 39,539 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $732,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

