BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 180.7% from the March 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:BBN opened at $19.57 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%.
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.
