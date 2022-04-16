JMP Securities Lowers Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target to $45.00

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $60.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 165.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CMBM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

CMBM opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $453.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.27. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $63.29.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.13 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 11.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,700,000 after buying an additional 72,864 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

