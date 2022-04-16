Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 102.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APTX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair downgraded Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptinyx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

Shares of Aptinyx stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.18, a current ratio of 20.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $67.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $4.73.

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program.

