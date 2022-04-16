Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) PT Raised to $120.00 at Piper Sandler

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $100.54 on Thursday. Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $113.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.20 and its 200-day moving average is $94.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 22.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 112.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 73,297 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 5.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 139,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth $397,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 520.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 72,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

