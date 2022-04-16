ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.94

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.Y – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$49.94 and last traded at C$49.94, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.78. The company has a market cap of C$5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.13.
ATCO Company Profile (TSE:ACO.Y)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.