ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.94

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.Y – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$49.94 and last traded at C$49.94, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.78. The company has a market cap of C$5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.13.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

