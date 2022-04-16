HC Wainwright Boosts BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target to $134.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.